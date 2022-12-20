Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Waratah-Mayfield set to play Newcastle City in 2022-23 NDCA T20 women's final at No.1 Sportsground on December 21, 2022

By Renee Valentine
December 20 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle City captain Kirsten Smith expects a thrilling grand final encounter after two down-to-the-wire exchanges with Waratah-Mayfield this summer. Picture by Marina Neil

Waratah-Mayfield are determined to shed the bridesmaid's tag in a fourth straight Newcastle District Cricket Association women's T20 grand final on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.