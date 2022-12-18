Gary Harley | French Marine caps off big day for Kris Lees

KRIS Lees' five-year-old French Marine made a successful return to racing on Saturday with an effortless three-length victory in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1150 metres) at the Newcastle Jockey Club's Beaumont Track meeting.
French Marine had not raced since July, but he had the benefit of two recent barrier trials, when ridden by young apprentice Lachlan Scorse.
Clearly the best horse in the race, French Marine needed to be close to his top as he had to carry 61.5 kilograms and contend with the 13 barrier.
While French Marine was well backed from $6 into $4.20 favourite, Lees' foreman Cameron Swan didn't exactly ooze confidence when interviewed by Sky Racing before the race.
"He is the class horse in the field, but he normally needs a run first up," Swan said.
"He has a very good second-up record.
"French Marine has had a couple of quiet trials recently."
Aaron Bullock produced another gun ride to land the topweight an easy win.
The gelding settled worse than midfield, one off the rail, and Bullock called on him to improve at the top of the straight.
French Marine was cruising 300 metres out, and when Bullock gave the horse full rein, he bounded away with a good turn of speed.
French Marine is part-owned by Kristy Lees, wife of the trainer, and he has now won more than $182,000 in prizemoney.
He made racegoers take note on April 9 this year when, as a $61 chance, he was beaten 0.36 of a length by his stablemate Kimloch and Kiss Sum, in the $500,000 Provincial Midway Championship final at Randwick.
Lees had another successful day, with Ucalledit (Eagle Farm) and Paradise Island (Gold Coast) winning their respective races.
Rosehill mare Banana Queen landed a huge plunge in the final even, the Christmas Cup (1250m).
As much as $5 was bet in the early markets, but Banana Queen went to the barriers as a $1.90 favourite. With the aid of the rails barrier, Banana Queen settled in a great spot for speed in a truly run race.
She sprinted away in the straight.
Chris Waller's Cadetship, subject of an amazing better drift, won the Maiden Handicap (1200m).
A $6 chance when markets were framed, cadetship drifted to $13 before a narrow but tough win.
The Beaumont Track will host the popular Boxing Day race meeting on Monday week.
Meanwhile, Scone trainer Cameron Crocket enjoyed a trifecta at Randwick when Super Extreme, Titration and Indicative claimed the first three places.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.