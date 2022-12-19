Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Defence area of concern as Newcastle Jets look to move on quickly from another leaky performance in Melbourne: A-League Women round 5

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 19 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets coach Ash Wilson wants to see a more consistent performance when they host Brisbane on Friday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Coach Ash Wilson wants the Newcastle Jets to be more resilient when under pressure as they look to move on quickly from another devastating loss in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.