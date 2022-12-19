Without infrastructure upgrades it's a rough road to alleviating Hunter's housing shortage

The NSW government identified the Minmi urban release area in 2011, and the road upgrades have been identified on the Hunter state infrastructure list since then, but we still haven't seen anything from TfNSW to prepare for this growth. The Hunter has a housing shortage and affordability challenge, and the backlog of regional road upgrades is a major contributor. More broadly, research by UDIA shows we have more than 40,000 new homes waiting in the region's development pipeline that are unable to come to market until the enabling infrastructure is delivered, including roads, water, sewer and power.