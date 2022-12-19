Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Without infrastructure upgrades it's a rough road to alleviating Hunter's housing shortage

By Geoffrey Rock
December 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Development applications for 2000 houses at Minmi have been rejected. Picture by Peter Lorimer

We read with great interest the Herald's recent coverage of the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel's refusal of the development applications for 2000 houses at Minmi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.