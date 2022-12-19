Newcastle Herald
Hunter Hurricanes product Mitch Robinson called up into Aussie men's water polo squad

By Josh Callinan
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 11:30am
Mitch Robinson has made the Aussie squad. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

HUNTER Hurricanes product Mitch Robinson has been called up to represent Australia in next month's Test series against Japan in Perth.

