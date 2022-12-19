HUNTER Hurricanes product Mitch Robinson has been called up to represent Australia in next month's Test series against Japan in Perth.
Robinson, who now plays water polo with Balmain Tigers, was named in the men's national squad on Monday alongside fellow Novocastrians Nathan Power and Keenan Marsden.
He was also listed in the men's junior Aussie squad in 2021.
The Sharks and Stingers, the national women's team, will play matches coinciding with the 2023 Australian Youth Water Polo Championships.
Tests are scheduled for January 11, 13 and 15. The Stingers take on Olympic champions USA.
"The Tri Nations Test Match Series will be a wonderful opportunity for our Aussie Sharks and Aussie Stingers to play in front of a home crowd, the first chance since 2020," Water Polo Australia's general manager of performance Charles Turner said.
"It will also offer some of our younger players who have been selected in the squad to get their first senior representative opportunity. The USA women's team and Japanese men's team will be a formidable opposition, and our national teams are looking forward to the challenge as they continue to build towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."
A new-look men's World Cup is set to run from April 18.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
