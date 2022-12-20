AUSTRALIAN wine lost one of its towering figures last week with the death at the age of 95 of Francis d'Arenberg Osborn - better known and endeared as d'Arry.
A third-generation McLaren Vale vineron, d'Arry oversaw more than 70 consecutive vintages at the d'Arenberg vineyard, where he was born on December 27, 1926, to Francis Ernest and Helena d'Arenberg Osborn.
The Osborn wine saga began in 1912 when d'Arry's grandfather Joseph Rowe Osborn and father Francis Ernest Osborn bought Bundarra vineyard at McLaren Vale and sold their grapes and bulk wine to big wineries.
After Joseph's death Frank Osborn took control but by 1943 was in ill health and 16-year-old d'Arry was taken out of school to help and eventually take control after his father died in 1957.
It was a time when Clydesdale horses did the work now done by tractors and motors and pumps were powered by kerosene.
d'Arry had no winemaking education and gained vineyard and winery skills through trial and error and getting tips from neighbours.
He became a great raconteur with a fund of humorous stories and habits - one of which was to wear dinner shirts in the winery during vintage. This, he insisted, was to "give the reds more elegance".
d'Arry took the Osborn operation from being a grape seller and bulk flagon producer to much-respected own-label winemaking.
He chose d'Arenberg as his brand because it was the maiden name of his mother, who died giving birth to him.
In 1959 he made the inaugural d'Arenberg diagonal red stripe label wines, which gained cult status during the 1960s and in 1969 his 1968 Cabernet Sauvignon won Melbourne Wine Show's coveted Jimmy Watson Trophy.
In 1978 he received the Queen's Jubilee Medal, in 1995 he was made a patron of the Australian Wine Industry, in 2004 he received a Queen's Birthday Order of Australia Medal and in 2016 he was given the South Australian Legend of the Vine award by Australian Wine Communicators.
d'Arry is survived by his children, Jacki and Chester and his three grandchildren Alicia, Ruby and Mia Osborn.
His adventurous approach to winemaking has been carried on by chief winemaker son Chester.
Chester is renowned as a joker, a lover of art, habitual wearer of a colourful, eccentric collection of shirts, a penchant for bizarre wine names and the $14 million five-storey d'Arenberg Rubik's Cube-inspired tower housing a cellar door, tasting rooms, restaurant, private function areas, art installations and a smartphone Alternate Realities Museum.
NAMED for 1862 pioneer settler Pemberton Walcott and his relatives from the WA pioneer Brockman family, the Silkwood Estate 2019 The Walcott Chardonnay has brassy gold hues, honeysuckle scents and expressive, ripe golden peach front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays fig, melon, apple peel and cashew oak and a finish of slatey acid.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 5 stars
THE Silkwood Estate 2022 The Bowers Sauvignon Blanc is from the WA area settled in 1862 by Pemberton Walcott, who planted successful apple orchards. The wine is green-tinted straw, herbal scented and with zingy gooseberry front-palate flavour. Kiwifruit, lime zest and gunmetal show on the middle palate and the finish has flinty acid.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: spring rolls.
AGEING: four years.
RATING: 4 stars
WITH today's other wines, the Silkwood Estate 2017 The Walcott Pinot Noir is at silkwoodwines.com.au and the Channybearup Rd, Pemberton, winery. It's bright garnet and has 13.5% alcohol, violet scents and spicy cherry front palate flavour. The middle palate features blackberry, briar, cloves and mocha oak and a finish of minty tannins.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: pork chops.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
