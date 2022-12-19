THE Jack Newton Celebrity Golf Classic will tee off at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley on Tuesday without the legend that the charity event is named after for the first time.
Jack Newton (OAM) died in April this year, but his legacy lives on.
The Jack, as it is affectionately known, is in its 43rd year and has again attracted some of the nation's biggest names in the sport and entertainment world.
"It will be different in many ways. It will feel like there is a part of us missing," Jack's son, Clint Newton said.
"Dad and mum are the foundation of the whole thing. When one of those foundations go, things can topple over. Given how well they laid those foundations and the relationships that have been forged over 43 years, this is one house that won't crumble.
"It has been a tough time for our family. This is another opportunity to celebrate dad's legacy."
The Jack has raised more than $7 million for Diabetes Australia and junior golf.
Capacity fields, many whom have been there from the start, will compete for professional, amateur and celebrity honours.
"It is a testament to the people who have been a part of the event, but more directly, it is a reflection of the quality people that are mum and dad," Clint said. "People have continued to stay close to them and support the causes that are close to their heart.
"I'm hopeful, in the not too distant future, that we will be able to announce a new partnership with a charitable organisation that will help people in need."
European Tour-winner and Jack Newton Junior Golf alumni Steph Kyricou heads a field that includes defending champion Matt Stieger and Hunter pros Andrew Dodt, Jake Higginbottom and Nikki Garrett.
Rugby League immortal Wally Lewis and cricketing great Brian Lara Brian headline the list of sporting champions.
A number of JNJG stars, including NSW Open winner Harrison Crowe and locals Jake Riley, Josh Fuller, Brij Ingrey and Ella Scaysbrook will tee up.
As well as the 36-hole golf tournament, a gala charity dinner and Jackie's Long Lunch will be held.
"Whilst a significant portion of the event will be attached to my father, someone who has been there every step of the way and is still here and needs to be celebrated, is mum," Clint said.
"This event and the achievements that dad accomplished, in my view, they either don't happy or the likelihood of them happening are significantly decreased if it wasn't for mum.
"Jackie's Long Lunch has been an important initiative we integrated into the event. It recognises mum and brings her from behind the curtain out on to centre stage."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
