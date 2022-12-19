Newcastle Herald
Golf: Jack Newton's legacy to the fore in annual celebrity classic

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
December 19 2022 - 4:30pm
Clint Newton and his father Jack at the 2018 celebrity classic. The 2022 event starts on Tuesday and is the first since the death of Jack in April. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Jack Newton Celebrity Golf Classic will tee off at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley on Tuesday without the legend that the charity event is named after for the first time.

