THINGS have gone from bad to worse for Sydney Thunder captain Jason Sangha.
Fresh from the Thunder being skittled for a Big Bash League low of 15, Sangha now faces a stint on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone.
The Novocastrian hurt himself while attempting to field a ball late against the Melbourne Renegades, landing heavily and clutching his arm before being taken from Marvel Stadium on Sunday night.
Sangha underwent scans on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.
It remains unclear how long the 23-year-old will need in the casualty ward but he won't lead out the Thunder at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, meeting the same Strikers side that rolled them for a record total in Sydney on Friday.
Thunder (1-2) then break for a week before returning with three games in the space of five days - back-to-back against the Heat (December 27, 29) followed by the Hurricanes (December 31).
Adding insult to Sangha's injury, the Thunder went down narrowly to the Renegades in Melbourne on Sunday with Aaron Finch (70 not out) getting the hosts home with one ball remaining.
Sangha went off in the 18th over.
Earlier, the Thunder posted 6-174 with Sangha making 10.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.