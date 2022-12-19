PolAir joins manhunt in Cessnock: stolen car spotted by police

POLICE are appealing for information following a pursuit through Tomago, Maitland and Cessnock which ended in a manhunt.
About 9.30am Monday police observed a grey Holden Commodore on the Pacific Highway north of Raymond Terrace, which had been reported as stolen.
Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, however it failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle continued towards Cessnock, however, the pursuit was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
According to police two males exited the Commodore in Mount View Road, Cessnock, before fleeing on foot.
Hunter Valley police, PolAir and other specialist units launched a manhunt which was still active at 1pm. Police are following up inquiries to locate the two men.
They are described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in their late teens, with slim builds and wearing hooded jumpers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Cessnock police station on 4991 0199.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
