New Knights recruit Tyson Gamble says he'll play front row if need be

TYSON Gamble reckons his new teammate Kalyn Ponga looks pretty good in Newcastle's No.1 jersey.
Gamble, the former Brisbane Broncos playmaker, has arrived at the Knights on a two-year deal with a goal of establishing himself as the club's long-term five-eighth.
The only issue would appear to be mounting speculation that Ponga, Newcastle's captain and highest-paid player, is about to make the transition from fullback to pivot, a move that Knights coach Adam O'Brien has confirmed he is seriously considering.
Gamble might have a preferred position, but at the same time he understands his place in the pecking order and is open to whatever role O'Brien feels best suits the squad.
"Kalyn's going to be good no matter where he's playing," Gamble told the Newcastle Herald.
"If he can get the six jersey, then that's the way the coach wants to go. But I feel like I can play multiple positions.
"I've been training in a few positions this year - a bit of fullback, a bit of hooker and lock - and I'm just trying to bring a bit of utility value.
"I've played in the halves most of my career, but beggars can't be choosers. I'll just be happy to be in there somewhere, from one to 17.
"I'll play front row if they need me to."
A late bloomer, the 26-year-old has appeared in 25 NRL games and established a reputation as a feisty competitor not inclined to take a backward step.
"I might not be the most skilful bloke,' he said.
"I can't do what Kalyn does.
"But I'll try my hardest every game. I'll never get beat on attitude or effort.
"Even if I'm not playing well, I'll be putting in 110 per cent effort.
"I really pride myself on my attitude, my effort areas and that my teammates know I'm going to be there for them."
After playing one NRL game for Wests Tigers, as a 21-year-old, Gamble spent the next couple of seasons with Brisbane Norths in the Queensland Cup competition, wondering if he would ever again get a chance in the top grade.
"Then in 2020, I played two games for the Broncos and in 2021, I kind of decided it was now or never," he said.
"If I don't grab my chance, I might have to hang up the boots or find something else.
"I was very fortunate that I got picked to play the Titans and played pretty well in that game and got another chance.
"It was make or break for me, absolutely.
"Hopefully I'll be adding to that tally with the Knights."
When Newcastle approached him at the end of last season, Gamble was instantly interested in what they were spruiking.
"The opportunity to play first grade was the main thing," he said. "That's what everyone wants.
"I thought coming down here was a good opportunity for me.
"And when I played down here this year [for Brisbane], it was freezing cold and raining and there was still a big crowd turned out.
"They're diehard supporters, and it makes you get excited to play in front of those sort of crowds.
"That was a big one for me.
"Playing for a one-team town like Brisbane, that was something I really cherished and it feels very similar here.
"The fans here are super-passionate and I'm a passionate player. That's what I try to bring to a team."
