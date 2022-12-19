JETS winger Trent Buhagiar has made an impassioned plea to fans and sponsors to stick with the A-League, saying now is when support for the game is needed most.
Shocking scenes in the Melbourne derby at AAMI Park on Saturday night have pitched the game into crisis.
Football Australia and Victoria Police have moved quickly to nab those responsible for the rioting and assault of City goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King and a camera operator.
The A-League has been struggling with low crowd numbers and television ratings and some in the industry predict the ugly incident, which created negative headlines around the world, could spell the death of the competition.
"It wasn't a good week for the sport," Buhagiar said. "They were pretty disturbing scenes with what happened in the Melbourne derby. I'm sure those involved will get what is coming to them. I'm not worried about that happening again.
"I wouldn't say it is the death of the league. I don't think that will happen.
"The Socceroos did really well at the World Cup. That sheds a bit of light on us as a league.
"Players want fans at the games, we want the game to go well. Hopefully fans and sponsors stay on board and support our game. This is the time when we really need it the most. Hopefully we can move forward from this."
The Jets take on Central Coast in an F3 derby in Gosford on Wednesday night.
It is the second time the fierce rivals have met in 10 days. The Jets won the December 11 encounter 2-1 at the same venue.
Buhagiar put the visitors ahead with a beautifully worked transition goal.
One of the quickest players in the league, Buhagiar ran riot down the right touchline.
He caused nightmares for Mariners' left back Jacob Farrell, who resorted to holding Buhagiar back and giving away fouls.
"As a defender, he is going to try and put me off," Buhagiar said. "They are worried about me getting in behind. Whatever they can do to stop me, they will try and do. I'm sure they will watch video of the game and work on what they need to get better on. I just have to work around that."
Buhagiar didn't have the same impact in the 1-0 loss to Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
The Roar defended deeper and the relaid patch-work pitch was not conducive to slick ball movement.
"Against the Mariners, we moved the ball well," Buhagiar said. "There were plenty of spaces in that game and we did really well. In the game the other night, the ball wasn't moving as quickly and the spaces weren't there.
"The pitch wasn't the best. It is not an excuse we can use, but it was giving away under our feet and the ball wasn't moving fluently. That doesn't suit our game the most.
"Defensively we had one mishap and they ended up scoring off it.
"It wasn't our best performance but we worked hard on the training pitch today, and we will work hard again tomorrow and make sure we are better for Wednesday's game."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
