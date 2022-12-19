JASON Sangha admits the most recent chapter in his cricket career "hasn't been too good".
The Sydney Thunder captain coming to terms with a "potentially season-ending injury" and following on from the team's Big Bash League low of 15 just two days earlier.
Sangha is now due to see a specialist to determine the extent of the damage and next course of action for a broken collarbone, suffered while fielding against the Renegades at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Sunday night.
And all this fresh from being unveiled as Thunder's skipper for 2022-23 and opening the campaign with a thrilling final-ball victory last week.
The BBL rollercoaster ride continues for the 23-year-old Novocastrian.
"It hasn't been too good [the last few days]," Sangha told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"It just shows you important it is to be in the present I guess. Go from being on cloud nine after a win like that [round one], getting bowled out for 15 and then a potentially season-ending injury.
"Bit of a weird couple of days. Sometimes it's just the nature of sport, a good life lesson I think."
Sangha remains unsure about when he will return to the field and whether or not he requires surgery.
"I've never had a collarbone injury so I'm not sure roughly how long they take, but I can't imagine it would be a week or two. I wish it was," he said.
"Obviously this might put me out a little longer.
"But at the same time, if you do the right things, and whether that's surgery or just letting it heal, I'll talk to the specialist and see what they say, if there's still a chance for me to be able to play then I'll try and give it a crack."
Sangha won't travel to Adelaide for Tuesday's rematch against the Strikers, who skittled the Thunder inside six overs in Sydney on Friday night.
"I can't remember missing too many games of cricket through injury," he said.
The Thunder then rest for a week before returning with three games in the space of five days - back-to-back against the Heat (December 27, 29) followed by the Hurricanes (December 31).
Seven more appearances are scheduled for the Thunder in the New Year with January 25 signalling the last round.
Adding insult to Sangha's injury, which occurred in the 18th over, the Thunder were chased down with one ball remaining thanks largely to Renegades skipper Aaron Finch (70 not out).
"I've had little stingers in the past but as soon as I landed I felt pain. I've never experienced anything like that before," he said.
Sangha's replacement in the field was fellow Newcastle product Toby Gray, getting his first taste of BBL during a tense finish.
Chris Green, now appointed as acting captain, told Thunder media "our thoughts are with Jason".
"He's a big part of this team as captain, and an even bigger part as a batter - we saw what he did last year in his damaging role in the top order. He's a key to our batting line-up," Green said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
