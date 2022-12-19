Newcastle Herald
Electrical fire at Chifley Apartments Honeysuckle: 250 people evacuated

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:23am, first published 7:41am
Electrical fire at Chifley Apartments: 250 people evacuated

ABOUT 250 people were evacuated from the Chifley Apartments at Honeysuckle after an electrical fire broke out in the building overnight.

