Electrical fire at Chifley Apartments: 250 people evacuated

ABOUT 250 people were evacuated from the Chifley Apartments at Honeysuckle after an electrical fire broke out in the building overnight.
Emergency services were called to the apartment block just before 2am, when an automatic alarm was activated.
The alarm worked effectively to start the self-evacuation of the building, while fire crews isolated the electrical blaze.
According to reports from crews at the scene, smoke was billowing from the building and at least one floor was "heavily smoke logged".
The fire, which is not considered suspicious, was extinguished and a sweep was done of the building to ensure all people evacuated safely. No one was injured during the incident.
After the area was sufficiently ventilated all occupants were allowed back into the building.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.