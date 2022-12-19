New emergency order as Vacy home to Hunter's latest varroa mite outbreak

A FRESH detection of the insidious varroa mite has taken the total number of properties infected with the parasite to 107 since it was first found at Port of Newcastle in June.
Tracing and surveillance work found the Vacy outbreak, which NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) chief plant protection officer Satendra Kumar said would require expansion of the eradication zone and a new emergency order.
Tracing is underway to find any possible links to the case and ensure at-risk premises are identified and surveyed.
"NSW DPI is putting significant resources into surveillance across the purple zones, which surround the red zones, and finding new mites through this phase is not unexpected," Mr Kumar said.
"This latest detection demonstrates the importance of the surveillance within the purple zones in order to delimit the spread of varroa mite and we remain confident in containment.
"Surveillance across these zones is a priority for the response and our teams have tested close to 12,000 hives as part of this and more than 30,000 hives state-wide."
All beekeepers are now required to undertake mandatory alcohol washes at least every 16 weeks. They must report the results to the state government by calling 1800 084 881 or filling in an online form.
