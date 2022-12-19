Newcastle Herald
New emergency order as Vacy home to Hunter's latest varroa mite outbreak

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated December 20 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:07am
A FRESH detection of the insidious varroa mite has taken the total number of properties infected with the parasite to 107 since it was first found at Port of Newcastle in June.

