DURING a recent road trip I rode on trams in Melbourne and Canberra. As I have said before, the speed of the trams in Melbourne was largely determined by the width of the roads and the speed of the traffic. In some places they were quick, in other places they were slow. However, in Canberra it was a different matter. The tram that runs between Gungahlin and the city runs along the median strip or in one place along the side of the road. These trams are much faster than those in Melbourne. The reason being they are not held up by traffic. If we are to have an effective light rail system in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie then it needs to run where it won't be blocked by traffic; on its own separate alignment. Planning for such a network needs to start now and corridors need to be secured. As I have said before, where light rail lines will run needs to be decided by experts like engineers and planners, not politicians or developers. We can't afford any more expensive blunders like Hunter Street.