I HAVE been entertained, for want of a better term, by the back and forth letters regarding the World Cup, specifically the argument that soccer is a 'better' game because it's played all over the world by many nations. As a rugby league fan, my response would be: so what?
Like other fans, I don't care that my chosen sport is only played on the east coast in Australia, and by only a handful of nations overseas. I appreciate the fact that we can get to watch, on a weekly basis, right here, the world's best, even if that world is not as big as soccer's. We Knights fans even got to regularly watch one of the greatest ever.
I do wonder if this discussion takes place in AFL-mad states. Their chosen sport has even less of an international presence, and I imagine their response to world-game arguments would be similar to mine. Tell the many tens of thousands who turn up to AFL games on a weekly basis that their sport isn't as important or relevant as soccer because it's not played all over the world. I think we all know what the response would be. Soccer fans, please don't respond with attacks on league. I've heard them all before, and it won't change my mind about what sport I would rather watch. A bit of tolerance would be nice. To each his (or her) own, eh?
GEOFF Black, ("Lake e-bike trial reaches a definitive answer", Letters, 19/12), compares the recent e-bike failure in Lake Macquarie to the London hire-bike success. London bikes are not electric, but that's not relevant. London bikes are paid for with a credit card and timed from when they are taken from and later returned to one of many designated stations, so they cannot be left at random places without the client's credit card being automatically charged. MR Black also claims that bicycle collisions with cars are greater in London than Lake Macquarie and that pedestrian collisions with bicycles are less - neither assertion is supported by the evidence I can find.
A FEW comments are appearing defending the Valuer General in relation to the land acquisition for the bypass at Singleton (''Highway robbery'', Newcastle Herald 15/12). I don't think anyone has any real gripe with the Valuer General, but they do have a gripe with the state government for using the valuation as a guide to what they pay for the property, Considering the government that is offering this price is of the same persuasion as the one who paid $30 million for a parcel of land the Valuer General valued at $3 million, and to add to that the National Party Leader at the time said "we got it and a bargain price", my question is, what is the difference?
I AGREE with the editorial on conspiracy theories not being harmless (Editorial 19/12), but is there more that needs to be said on the subject? I think so, as we cannot afford to have police being gunned down in an ambush in our modern society.
It seems to me that conspiracy theories have fertile ground to germinate in and sprout all sorts of tentacles when freedoms are being removed faster than those losing those freedoms can agree to that loss.
May I say that democracy is a very fragile blanket that has wrapped our Australian culture in and the single biggest enemy of democracy is the unreasonable removal of a people's freedom. History has shown many violent uprisings throughout history has been because of the actual or perceived removal of freedoms of the people. Democracy is totally dependent upon freedom. Hence, as freedom is removed, democracy is compromised bit by bit.
Over decades there has been a slow and steady development of mistrust in governments - both state and federal. We have seen governments internationally being untrustworthy in all manner of things from direct corruption of members of the government to questionable international agreements. All of these things are the fertiliser of conspiracy theories, and all they need is an event to hook on to.
The excessive restrictions that were placed upon all Australians during the past three years, coupled with the near-compulsory vaccination program, have clearly had good people wonder about the reasons for the government's decisions. Add to that the poor economic decisions that has seen both housing and utilities prices climb to staggering heights. The irrational demand that a person visiting their relative in a nursing home needing full body personal protection gear and a mask and shield when they are only on the outside of a window on a telephone seeing the relative through the window - this alone is totally crazy and throws trust in the honesty of government out the window.
A person employed in education is unable to work because they decide the vaccination information is not sufficient for them to agree to; and after the "crisis" is over they can re-apply for their job but their seniority is totally removed from them after perhaps 30 years of being a loyal teacher. The fertiliser that breeds the conspiracy theories is dangerous in itself.
DURING a recent road trip I rode on trams in Melbourne and Canberra. As I have said before, the speed of the trams in Melbourne was largely determined by the width of the roads and the speed of the traffic. In some places they were quick, in other places they were slow. However, in Canberra it was a different matter. The tram that runs between Gungahlin and the city runs along the median strip or in one place along the side of the road. These trams are much faster than those in Melbourne. The reason being they are not held up by traffic. If we are to have an effective light rail system in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie then it needs to run where it won't be blocked by traffic; on its own separate alignment. Planning for such a network needs to start now and corridors need to be secured. As I have said before, where light rail lines will run needs to be decided by experts like engineers and planners, not politicians or developers. We can't afford any more expensive blunders like Hunter Street.
THE PM says the free market on energy has failed. What a hoot! When has there ever been a free market on energy? It has been a market controlled by moneyed interests with the prime purpose of further enriching themselves at the expense of everyone else. The alternative is to have the government control the market, hopefully in the interests of the public.
One of the energy executives has complained of the PM's efforts that "this Soviet-style policy is a form of nationalisation", although it falls sadly short of that. When will we move beyond the delusion of free markets which are anything but, and start to control the economy for the public benefit?
FOOTBALL - a lacklustre game. This week's Academy Award goes to Brisbane's Armiento. The gullibility award goes to the referee.
I'm not a fan of football; the soccer variety, but what a pathetic way to win... and lose a World Cup. I believe FIFA needs to bring themselves into the 21st Century and modify the rules to prevent the current system where a draw becomes normal and a penalty shoot out decides the winner. Supporters go to be entertained, to see goals scored; anything else is just plain boring.
WHY do we need to dredge the Swansea channel at all? Let the big boys with their big boat toys find another solution to the problem they have and leave the little seabirds alone. All that kerfuffle because the big boats can't navigate their way through. The cost will be enormous and satisfy but a few.
Cave & Ellis, Leeson & Dear, presenting and capturing a glorious soundscape, respectively. ("Cave & Ellis deliver beautiful carnage", Weekender, 17/12). Four of the best in the business.
DAVE McTaggart can rest easy. Establishing the Voice will not distract from helping "improve the lives of those in Indigenous communities who need help". Capable governments can "walk and chew gum at the same time". Successive governments have been actively consulting with communities in the lead-up to the Uluru Statement from the Heart. It is a generous path worthy of bipartisan embrace.
BEING an atheist it would be hypocritical of me to say Merry Christmas, so I wish you all Happy Hamfest.
ALBO said before the last election he would not make deals with the minor parties. He has now made an uncosted deal with the Greens to pay households to switch from gas to electricity for getting Bowen's legislation through on power prices. With the closure of coal-fired power stations in the near future we will not have enough 24x7 reliable power supplies and yet the givernment [sic] and the Greens want to use more electricity. Seriously, you could not make this up even with the help of the fairies at the bottom of the garden.
WHILE I disagree with David Stuart describing me as "the most negative contributor", in my defence David, you must admit the likes of ScoMo, Barnaby, Christian Porter, Alan Tudge, Linda Reynolds et al have given me plenty of negative material to work with. I just call it as I see it and try to remain unbiased.
