Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters: World Cup 2022 was fine, but rugby league's the greatest game of all

By Letters to the Editor
December 21 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar. Picture by Getty

I HAVE been entertained, for want of a better term, by the back and forth letters regarding the World Cup, specifically the argument that soccer is a 'better' game because it's played all over the world by many nations. As a rugby league fan, my response would be: so what?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.