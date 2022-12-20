A senior NSW bureaucrat with experience in regional infrastructure has been appointed chief executive of the commission overseeing the Lower Hunter's strategic development.
Chris Hanger, who is now deputy secretary of regional development and programs at the Department of Regional NSW, will join the Greater Cities Commission in late January.
The Lower Hunter and Illawarra were included in the former Greater Sydney Commission's remit in a restructure and rebranding this year.
Mr Hanger replaces former chief executive Elizabeth Mildwater and interim CEO Lyndal Hayward.
In his 10 years working for the NSW government, Mr Hanger has led teams designing and delivering more than $10 billion in regional infrastructure projects through NSW Public Works; the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund; $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund; and $2 billion in disaster recovery programs.
Late last year, he gave evidence at the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation into former NSW Liberal MP Daryl Maguire and premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Mr Hanger told the commission that the secret relationship between the two was a potential conflict of interest and knowing about it would have changed the way he approached his work on two large grants in Mr Maguire's Wagga Wagga electorate.
Committee for the Hunter advocacy group chief executive Alice Thompson said Mr Hanger's experience spanning state and federal governments and the private sector would be "important in striking the partnerships needed to shape Australia's global multi-city region".
"Our feedback has been clear on the GCC's task: get our region's priorities to the centre of government, get on with existing commitments and coordinate NSW agencies in an integrated plan for the Hunter's development as part of the Six Cities Plan," Ms Thomson said.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
