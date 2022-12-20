Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Co-captain Brandon O'Neill ruled out but Jets confident of rolling arch rivals Central Coast for the second time in 10 days

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
December 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets defender Mark Natta breaks free from Central Coast striker Jason Cummings. Picture Getty Images

NEWCASTLE Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill will miss the F3 derby against the Central Coast in Gosford on Wednesday and the midfield linchpin could be sidelined for up to a month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.