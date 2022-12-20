Newcastle Herald
Investigation launched after worker hit by crane, breaks leg at Whitehaven Coal's Tarrawonga Coal Mine, near Boggabri

Breanna Chillingworth
Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:39am
The lifting plate after the incident which occurred at the Whitehaven Coal-operated mine. Picture supplied by NSW Resources Regulator

NSW: An official investigation has been launched into an accident which saw a contractor seriously injured at a mine site in the North West.

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

