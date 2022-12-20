JOEY Gillard admits he's "found some form at the right time".
Fresh from claiming a NSW Country Championships title in his rookie season with Newcastle's senior squad, Gillard has notched up a hundred at the national under-19 carnival.
Gillard, opening the batting for the first time at the tournament in Adelaide, scored 107 in NSW Country's narrow loss to Queensland Metro on Monday.
The three-figure milestone follows a half-century (63) just 24 hours earlier against Victoria Metro at Karen Rolton Oval.
He made 15 and 36 in the opening two rounds, compiling a total of 221 runs at an average of 55.25.
NSW Country have two matches remaining, starting with South Australia on Wednesday and finishing with Thursday's play-off.
Less than a fortnight ago, Gillard registered 42 at the top of the order as Newcastle pipped Central Coast in a thrilling men's open state final at No.1 Sportsground.
He kick-started his 2022-23 campaign with an unbeaten ton (102 not out) for club side Belmont on October 15.
In terms of raising the bat at the Under-19 National Championships, Gillard told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday that "it was pretty special".
"In the moment I was pretty focused on winning the game and unfortunately we didn't do that," he said.
"Looking back on it now [the next day] it's a nice achievement."
Gillard's dismissal left NSW Country at 5-224, requiring a further 40 runs to pass Queensland Metro (263), and they were eventually bowled out 12 short on the second last ball.
NSW Country have yet to record a win.
"It's been a tough week. We've been in every game we've played but just haven't quite got there," Gillard said.
When playing against Western Australia on Thursday, NSW faced off with Sheffield Shield centurion Teague Wyllie (81 not out).
"It's pretty cool to think that over the last few days we've played against someone who will probably play for Australia," Gillard said.
Belmont's Riley Urquhart (0-24, 0-36) is wicketless from his 12 overs across two appearances.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
