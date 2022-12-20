SHOPPERS have been urged to buy local in an effort to stimulate the Hunter's economy and retain jobs this Christmas.
A recent Business Conditions Survey has revealed plummeting confidence among Hunter businesses with regard to their economic outlook in 2023 amid inflation and rising energy costs.
One in four Hunter businesses expressed the highest level of concern for the impact of rising interest rates on profit margins and the ability to retain staff, Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said.
"There's likely more pain to come on the interest rate and energy cost fronts, and a healthy Christmas trade will be key to ensuring local businesses can better weather whatever storm arrives next," he said.
"With that in mind, it will be great to see people visiting our local stores, eating out and visiting our local attractions throughout the Christmas period to support their community."
With the busiest shopping season in full swing, Mr Hawes said it's the perfect time to strengthen community.
"Our local shops create and sustain local jobs, so visiting main street shops or local shopping centres this Christmas will support economic and social opportunities on our own doorstep."
He said that while it's convenient to buy online from large, international retailers, it's important to remember that local shops have also moved online as a result of the pandemic.
With retailers still recovering from pandemic losses, Mr Hawes said national figures have held up during the second half of this year and there's hope Christmas trading will get businesses through a weaker January period.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
