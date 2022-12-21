How Newcastle Herald letters brought us together decades later

Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Letters December 22 2022: How Newcastle Herald letters reunited us decades on

By Letters to the Editor
December 22 2022 - 4:30am
OVER the past 20 plus years the Newcastle Herald has printed my letters, for which I am thankful. In the August-September period you featured me in a few stories on the value of the local press in which it was noted that I had been raised in care by the Sisters at St Patrick's Orphanage Armidale as a two-year-old in 1930. As a result a 90-year-old lady in Calvary Care at Tanilba read the story and realised that she had also been in care at St Patrick's at the same time. The lady contacted the paper and asked that her number be passed to me so that we could talk.

