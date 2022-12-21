How Newcastle Herald letters brought us together decades later

This could have been a matter for negotiation, but was left out of the "deal". The new Academic Workload Allocation Model (AWAM) has now been implemented, I believe without any transparency, and in my opinion will surely see access to those services rise. Add that to the smoke-and-mirrors offering of more "flexible" leave, a supposed "industry-leading" pay rise of 9.5 per cent over three years (it is not - other universities have agreed to numbers like 15 per cent), and the exclusion of real rights for casual/sessional employees including pay for actual hours worked (or even voting rights). I believe the significant majority of staff at the university have effectively said they have no confidence in university management. It would be good for management to use the Christmas break to take this on board, to say the least, and reflect on why so many staff are unhappy.