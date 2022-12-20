"One of dad's sayings was that you have to leave the world better than when you found it," Newton said. "I can tell you for sure that all of you being here is making our world better. It has been a difficult year but at the same time this is about celebrating a man that gave back in spades. That is the opportunity we have tonight and the opportunity we have got from here moving forward. It is for two great causes that were close to dad's heart - Jack Newton Junior Golf and Diabetes Australia. Really this event was about bringing people together and having fun."

