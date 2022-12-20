NIKKI Barrett is a two-time winner on the European Tour, but victory in the Jack Newton Celebrity Classic would hold a special place in the career of the now retired professional.
Barrett, formerly Garrett, fired a four-under 67 on Tuesday to be one stroke behind fellow local and Jack Newton Junior Golf alumni Corey Lamb.
Rising Sydney star Grace Kim is also at four-under.
The Jack, as it is affectionately known, is in its 43rd year, but it is the first event since the death of the tournament namesake and Australian golf great in April.
Barrett, who's husband Frank is the Newcastle Knights media manager and a close friend of the Newtons, has been a regular at the tournament which has raised more than $7million for junior golf and Diabetes Australia.
"Whoever wins tomorrow, it will be a special win," Barrett said. "I joined the Jack Newton Junior Golf foundation when I was nine years old and have known the Newton family for a long time. I played against Kristie at State level, I had Clint caddie for me at an event in Sweden one year, and Jack and Jacki and Clint were at our wedding. To win would be amazing."
Barrett, 38, was runner-up last year, finishing two strokes behind Blake Windred, who is not defending his title. The right-hander stepped back from professional golf in 2016 after the birth of her first child.
"I started at the par-three 10th, hit it fat left and I thought 'far out what is this going to be'," Barrett said. "Thankfully I managed to sink a 10-foot putt for par. Then I birdied the next three holes. It's nice nowadays, you get to play the ladies course. When you are hitting wedges and nine irons in it is much easier."
Lamb, who turned professional earlier this year, was a late inclusion after a player withdrew.
Playing in the afternoon, the 20-year-old carded six birdies, with his only blemish a bogey at the fifth.
"I got a call at 10.30 this morning and was asked how long would it take me to get to the course because they had a spot free at 11.50," said Lamb, who lives at Branxton. "I said for sure. My whole junior career was with Jack Newton. I hit it pretty good off the tee. I just birdied the par-fives. You have to take advantage of them around there."
The tournament doubles as an end-of season party for the professionals, who wear fancy dress.
Clint Newton made an emotional address at the welcome dinner.
"One of dad's sayings was that you have to leave the world better than when you found it," Newton said. "I can tell you for sure that all of you being here is making our world better. It has been a difficult year but at the same time this is about celebrating a man that gave back in spades. That is the opportunity we have tonight and the opportunity we have got from here moving forward. It is for two great causes that were close to dad's heart - Jack Newton Junior Golf and Diabetes Australia. Really this event was about bringing people together and having fun."
