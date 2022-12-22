My own experience had me reflecting recently about migrants' sense of belonging during the Christmas and holiday season.
December can be stressful, such as trying to decide what gifts to buy that will please everyone, and what foods to cook.
It can be stressful too for many migrants, but for other reasons. In seasons like this there might be unsettling memories of home, especially for those who do not feel at home in their new country.
A good sense of belonging matters.
Maslow's pyramid shows that once we have food, water, shelter, and safety, we must experience belonging - all, regardless of visa status.
The City of Newcastle Community Profile indicates that 25,015 people living in the city in 2021 were born overseas, and 24 per cent arrived in Australia within five years before 2021.
For many migrants (full of skills, dreams, and hopes) but who still don't feel at home or don't know where they belong, this season can be challenging - a belonging crisis season.
But I can show you how to deal with this so you can enjoy the upcoming season and feel at home.
First, why a belonging crisis? Commonly, feelings of belonging are often demarcated by a geographical location, defined by family back home, people back home, attached to the traditions back home, shared cultural heritage, foods, values, and norms.
As a result, when we move to a different country, geographical location, with different cultural values, even different academic and work ethics and norms we can feel lost. Like a fish out of water.
Becoming aware that you are experiencing a completely normal reaction to a move abroad is a welcome relief.
Times such as Christmas invite feelings of home, belonging and traditions.
But many migrants don't have these anymore.
All, or most, of these familiar cues have been removed.
Usually, it does not matter how skilled or full of hope you may be, a series of instructions have been taken away.
For example, the Federation of Ethnic Communities Council of Australia (FECCA) recently published a magazine where contributors were invited to share their personal stories of belonging in Australia.
The magazine shows that people who have been in Australia for a long time may still struggle with feeling at home.
When such a belonging crisis hits, it affects our wellbeing, you become homesick all the time, no willingness to integrate in the community, and seasons like this are just another reminder of the belonging crisis.
Life can be a challenge.
It can also affect your productivity and ability at work, and confidence to create new social connections in the country. We are unable to unpack our bags and make ourselves feel at home during the holiday season.
In the light of these events, the best thing a migrant can do is learn to redefine a sense of belonging in the new country.
How?
First, acknowledge there's a belonging crisis and that things are different.
Becoming aware that you are experiencing a completely normal reaction to a move abroad is a welcome relief, and an important step in overcoming it.
Second, avoid ethnocentrism. Ethnocentrism is the view that the standards and values of one culture are superior to another.
One way we practice ethnocentrism is by comparing food and dress code habits for instance.
We tend to see our food as better, our dress code brighter, our community spirit more engaging. While there might be differences, worshipping them will not help you see what is around you.
I would say be flexible and allow new traditions in the host land.
Be curious about the Christmas tradition in the new country and see which one you could try this year.
Third, don't ditch your cultural heritage. Redefining belonging does not mean choosing one cultural heritage or the other.
You can have both cultures and/or re-create one.
You can have two homes (here and back home) and therefore become a citizen of the world, not confined by a geographical location or community group.
Think about what belonging means to you.
See what you can re-create.
You can make your home here too, if you want, so that Christmas and the holiday season are not a belonging crisis for you anymore.
