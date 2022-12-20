Scone emergency runner goes from last to first in maiden victory

EMERGENCY runner Behind The Storm broke through for a career-first win at Scone on Tuesday, paying $32.70 on the TAB tote.
One of four runners called up for the maiden plate over 1100 metres, four-year-old mare Behind The Storm went from last to first down the home straight and edged out favourite Clovelly by half-a-length.
Behind The Storm, trained by Scone's Jeremy Gask and ridden by jockey Jenny Duggan, made a move from the outside with around 200m remaining and raced past the other 10 runners. She snuck ahead just prior to the finish line.
It was the second winner for Gask this month, also saluting with Orbital Express at Newcastle on December 3, while Duggan suffered a fall at the same track during the Scone Cup carnival in 2020.
A protest by Kissing Supido (fourth) against Miss Adamas (third) was dismissed.
Scone apprentice Reece Jones landed a double at his home course on Tuesday, successful on board Righteous Feeling and Kite Flight.
Both were for Upper Hunter trainers, Brett Cavanough and Rodney Northam respectively.
Cavanough had the quinella in the second with Righteous Feeling beating stablemate Fusaichi Family.
Darryl McLellan piloted Hearne Hill, prepared by Muswellbrook's Justin Bowen, to victory in the opening event.
Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini and jockey Mikayla Weir combined with Smiling Prophet in the third.
Jet Pack got the job done for Scone trainer Cameron Crockett in the fourth.
Summer In Siam won the last.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
