Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Scone emergency runner Behind The Storm goes from last to first in maiden victory

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone emergency runner goes from last to first in maiden victory

EMERGENCY runner Behind The Storm broke through for a career-first win at Scone on Tuesday, paying $32.70 on the TAB tote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.