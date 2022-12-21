Newcastle Herald
Liddell big battery project gets a funding boost from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency

By Matthew Kelly
December 21 2022 - 8:00pm
Liddell big battery a step closer to reality

A 500 megawatt battery to be built on the Liddell power station site has moved a step closer to being realised as a result of funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

