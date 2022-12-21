Liddell big battery a step closer to reality

A 500 megawatt battery to be built on the Liddell power station site has moved a step closer to being realised as a result of funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
The project is one of eight battery projects around Australia, which have a combined 4.2 gigawatt hours of storage capacity, that will share in $176 million of funding from the agency.
The Liddell battery, which received planning approval earlier this year, will form an integral part of the integrated industrial energy hub planned for the site.
It will incorporate advanced inverters providing grid forming capabilities that improve the overall security of the energy system in NSW.
The funding from ARENA will effectively pay for half of the battery's capacity.
"Reaching this next stage of negotiating formal terms for a funding agreement with ARENA is another exciting step towards delivering on the Liddell battery project and the development of the Hunter Energy Hub as we head toward a final investment decision on the battery," AGL chief operating officer Markus Brokhof said.
"As we move away from coal powered energy it is critical we invest and deliver on building firming capacity and demonstrate grid forming capabilities in the National Energy Market through projects like the Liddell battery."
The development of big batteries and long duration storage was prioritised earlier this month as part of an agreement between energy ministers to accelerate the switch from coal to renewables.
The initiative seeks to reward new zero emission technologies rather than prolonging the life of the legacy fossil fuel plants.
The Liddell battery forms part of the Hunter Energy Hub project.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
