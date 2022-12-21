WESTS captain James King has been left to lament a missed opportunity.
The Rosellas now arrive at the Christmas break sitting in third position on the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder, knowing one more wicket would have seen them jump to second.
Adding insult to injury, dropped catches proved costly in Saturday's rain-affected draw with Charlestown at Harker Oval.
"We could have gone ahead of Stockton if we won," King said.
"We probably didn't deserve to win and maybe a draw was a fair result in the end.
"It probably shows where we're at at the moment and where we need to improve in the second half of the season.
"Some of the dropped catches from us this year have been dreadful, under 6s would have taken them."
Defending 267, Wests had Charlestown nine wickets down on day two needing to bowl them out to get a result after losing 11 overs because of periodic wet weather.
The equal-fifth Magpies successfully hung on, ensuring two competition points each.
Draws also unfolded at Waratah and Cahill ovals on Saturday.
Merewether were 5-129 at stumps in pursuit of Waratah-Mayfield's 238 from the week before. Only 40 overs were possible on day two, following an already delayed start.
James Burke (49 not out) was the mainstay for Belmont, who finished six down from 58 overs as Hamilton-Wickham tried to make the most of their 7-364.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
