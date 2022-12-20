NEWCASTLE-raised country-pop star Morgan Evans will make his Carols by Candlelight debut on Saturday night.
The Channel Nine production from Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl is a beloved Christmas Eve tradition.
Joining Evans on stage will be fellow Carols debutantes and pop stars Sam Fischer and Cody Simpson, who is also a Commonwealth Games swimmer.
Familiar faces returning include Julia Stone, Casey Donovan, Vika and Linda Bull, Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole, Rob Mills, Marina Prior, David Hobson, Tim Campbell, Anthony Callea and Denis Walter.
The evening will be hosted by David Campbell and Muswellbrook's Brooke Boney.
It'll be a rare Christmas in Australia for Evans. In recent years the Kiss Somebody and Day Drunk hit-maker has been based in Nashville with his ex-wife and fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.
The pair announced their split in August and finalised their divorce last month.
