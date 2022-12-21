Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association: Joe Clarke leads way for wicketkeeper dismissals as Wallsend reach top of table at halfway point

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
December 22 2022 - 7:00am
Joe Clarke (right) appeals for Wallsend. He is now keeping for the Tigers, who sit on top of the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder at the Christmas break. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WALLSEND skipper Jake Montgomery describes Joe Clarke as a "jack of all trades".

