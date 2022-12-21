WALLSEND skipper Jake Montgomery describes Joe Clarke as a "jack of all trades".
The long-time Tigers player is showcasing just that in 2022-23, leading the way with most dismissals for a wicketkeeper across the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade competition.
Clarke has 14 all up, 13 catches and one stumping, putting him one clear of Stockton's Jake Hainsworth (13 - nine catches, four stumpings) and three ahead of University's Harry Scowen (11 - 10 catches, one stumping).
He took the gloves for top-ranked Wallsend this season following the departure of Ryan Brooks to Sydney, however, it's been a while between drinks.
"Joe was a keeper when he was younger and he's kept for us [Wallsend first grade] in the past, but maybe 10 years ago," Montgomery said.
"He's sort of done it intermittently, but rarely since because we've had Brooksy the last five or six years."
Clarke had been bowling off-spin for Wallsend more recently and switched to medium pace during his short stint at Stockton a while back.
He's also batted in almost every position in the Tigers' order.
Montgomery feels confident with his team's change behind the stumps.
"He's been doing a great job. He's a jack of all trades. You ask him to do anything and he'll give it a crack," Montgomery said.
Adding to Wallsend's improvement this summer, having finished 10th last campaign, are leading NDCA wicket taker Callum Gabriel (23 at 13) and third-ranked run scorer Nathan Price (353 at 70).
Gabriel, who arrived from Maitland this season, is coming off a nine-wicket match (3-61, 6-40).
"He's been a very handy pick-up and he's very adaptable," Montgomery said.
In terms of Price, who has only missed one game, Montgomery says the two-time NDCA player of the year has been "consistent and reliable".
Montgomery feels "everybody has contributed at some stage" for the Tigers but "there's still room for improvement because we haven't produced a full-team performance yet".
Wallsend (44) overtook Stockton (40) on the ladder last round thanks to contrasting results, moving four points clear with five rounds remaining in the New Year.
City's Oli Carter has the most NDCA runs with 387 at an average of 64 followed by Stockton's Logan Weston (361 at 90).
Wicket wise City's Toby Fynn sits second with 14 while one back is a five-way share between Stockton's Lincoln Melmeth, Wallsend's Lachlan Page, City's Ben Patterson as well as Uni openers Josh Bennett and Tom O'Neill.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
