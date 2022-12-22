Alarmingly the same polls show that economists and politicians are distrusted, probably because of the housing, cost of living and climate crises. Yet it is this untrustworthy, failure-prone group who are in control of our country, people who pay scant regard to scientific advice when it contravenes economic thought. We are now being subjected to a wave of economic think tank reports urging the government to increase immigration even further in order to cure the problems largely created by their economic policies. It seems that the authors of these articles are unaware of our unfolding climate disaster, and are able to ignore the many scientific papers, including the State of the Environment report that warned of the threat from population growth on our fragile nation stating that population growth is a key driver of environmental damage.