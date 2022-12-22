Newcastle Herald
Letters December 23 2022: Inside track for politicans to pensions isn't fair

By Letters to the Editor
December 23 2022 - 4:30am
Kevin Rudd in Newcastle in October. Picture by Marina Neil

I have no real issue with Kevin Rudd being appointed to the position of US Ambassador ("Global ties: Rudd appointed ambassador to the US", Newcastle Herald 21/12). Kim Beazley and Joe Hockey also occupied this role, previously, and Alexander Downer was High Commissioner (Ambassador to a Commonwealth Country) to Great Britain.

