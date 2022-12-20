WHILE it might be too late for a stocking filler, new battery technology has unleashed an electrifying range of watertoys in recent times that will definitely lift the excitement levels of any summer holiday.
Of course, conventional combustion engines could never match the compactness or efficiency of an electric motor with equivalent power. Nor could traditional lead-acid batteries compete with their newer lithium-ion counterparts.
That's not to say lithium is the Holy Grail, but the technology has created a brazen new world of possibilities that are becoming realities as efficiencies improve and imaginations are emboldened.
Arguably the closest thing to Marty McFly's levitating hoverboard are hydrofoil-borne surfboards, or e-foils, which exploit technology from sailing, surfing and towsports. Once the water surface tension is broken, there's negligible drag and therefore extended run time and range. Skilled riders make the process look effortless, gliding along at almost 30 knots (55kmh), but the balancing act can be physically challenging.
The eponymous Fliteboard, from Byron Bay, is a pioneer and highly-awarded market leader. Founder David Trewern was at a kitefoiling event in 2016 when he wondered: "Why wait for the wind? What if I could attach an electric motor to my foil?".
Flite now has more than 200 retail partners, Fliteschools across the world, and offices in three countries. The range includes an inflatable AIR model that's easily stored aboard a boat, plus three high-performance craft. They're all fastidiously engineered.
Adelaide-based eSurfCo was founded by Andrew Martin, a watersports fanatic who previously worked in finance. "I'm the guy who's had every personal watercraft known to man, so I'm kind of the market," he explains. "But some of the brands were cost prohibitive when I started looking and I thought, 'surely it can't be that hard'."
Today, the eSurfCo range comprises three affordably priced models.
Rather than developing its own foils, eSurfCo offers adapters for Axis, Armstrong or GoFoil models that accommodate differing skill levels and usage.
"There are foils which are good in surf, foils which are good for going fast, foils which are great for sharp turns ... so you've got the flexibility to enjoy whatever ride experience you want," Martin adds.
The foil masts come in 70cm and 90cm lengths.
Advanced riders often remove the propeller guard to gain a performance boost. Surfing enthusiasts, meanwhile, are overcoming drag with a novel folding propeller that allows them to depower as the swell's force takes over.
For those who prefer to stay connected with the water, there are e-jetboards. Essentially the lovechild of a jetski and surfboard, they offer more of a sporty sensation of planing/wakesurfing rather than the Zen-like foiling experience.
Nippy two-stroke petrol engines are equally viable in this genre, so the choice of electric becomes a personal one based on emissions and noise, the detriments being cost, weight and run time.
With battery packs the major cost component, e-jetboards are priced around $15,000 to $25,000.
The Radinn Freeride, at $17,990, gets good reviews for its suitability for boating.
The WaveShark is acclaimed as the world's fastest e-jetboard, accelerating to 32 knots (60kmh) within three seconds. You'd want to wear a helmet at that speed, and hold on tight to the bow lanyard, while also avoiding the jet outlet at the tail. That said, the impeller is internal and thus less hazardous than a propeller.
NSW authorities deem e-foils to be registerable vessels that generally need licences to operate, although dispensations are granted on certain safety equipment but lifejackets are mandatory.
The Australian Recreational Boating Safety Committee is also considering its position on e-foils and jetboards.
In short, check with your local authority before operating.
Pardo launches GT75
Italy's Pardo Yachts made its name by building walk-around dayboats, but with a maturing market has come a steady push into the GT (Grand Tourer) cruising segment. Its latest project is the GT75 that measures nearly 23 metres, a major extension of the GT52 in that range.
The accommodation space has two, three or four cabins, for a total of 10 berths (including a crew cab). The standard version has three cabins and three bathrooms.
Unusually, outdoor entertainment is focused on the bow area, which has not one but two lounge arrangements. Further, the seamless flow between the indoors and outdoors is a core attribute that's expressed by the aft door, semi-opening roof, sliding doors to both side walkways, and side windows.
Two options are offered - Tender Garage or Beach. In the former, the cockpit is designed to accommodate a large sundeck, aft of the C-shaped seating area: this section lifts electrically, revealing a dedicated garage.
In the Beach version, the entire aft section can be transformed into an extended terrace via hydraulically controlled side wings. From here it's possible to directly access the master stateroom.
As with the GT52, there's also a choice between a galley-up or galley-down arrangement. One places the galley on the main deck in front of an L-shaped lounge with dining table. The galley-down version leaves the saloon fully devoted to socialising.
Contact eyachts.com.au or phone (02) 9979 2443.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.