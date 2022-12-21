The projected cost of what will be Newcastle's largest playground has more than doubled in 18 months, according to a grant application filed for the project last year.
City of Newcastle last week announced it received a $2.27 million state government grant towards a $12 million playground upgrade at Foreshore Park.
The price was an increase from a total project cost of $5.5 million which council cited in an application to the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund in May 2021.
And it appears the cost is likely to rise again. The Foreshore Park masterplan was adopted at this month's council meeting, where lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the playground was "going to cost more" than $12 million.
Council said the masterplan underwent "extensive community consultation", with feedback incorporated including shifting the playground to the north-west corner adjacent to parking.
"The relocation enabled the playground's initial footprint to be doubled to its current 8,200 sqm plan, with increased elements and play value, as well as unique installations that recognise the key themes present within the masterplan," a council spokesperson said.
Council said the $12 million included a $3.5 million water play park and $1.5 million accessible amenities with a changing places room, parents' room and café.
As well as the $2.27 million Resources for Regions grant, council has sourced $730,000 from the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund and $300,000 from the NSW government's Everyone Can Play program.
Council said budgets would be reviewed in the detailed design phase and as the plans go to market for construction. Funding opportunities will continue being sought for the project.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.