Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Foreshore Park playground upgrade price rises from $5.5 million to $12 million

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:45am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept image of the new Foreshore Park playground. Picture supplied

The projected cost of what will be Newcastle's largest playground has more than doubled in 18 months, according to a grant application filed for the project last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.