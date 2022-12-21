COREY Lamb was going to spend Wednesday Christmas shopping with his girlfriend. Instead the rookie professional added his name to the winner's list of the iconic Jack Newton Celebrity Classic.
Lamb followed up his opening round 66 with a 68 at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley on Wednesday to finish at eight under.
The 20-year-old was tied with Nikki Barrett, who was in the clubhouse at seven-under, going up the par-five 18th and produced two amazing shots under pressure.
His approach shot lipped out for an eagle, leaving a one-foot putt for birdie and victory in the $25,000 championship.
It was the second straight year Barrett has been runner-up.
The charity event attracts some of the biggest stars of the sport and entertainment world.
Lamb, 20, was a late inclusion in the field. He was at home in Branxton on Tuesday morning and had planned to go shopping when he received a call from the tournament organiser asking if he could get to the course for an 11.50 tee time.
The Branxton bomber took full advantage of the par-fives, picking up shots at all four on Tuesday, and was strong off the tee again.
A Jack Newton Junior Golf graduate, Lamb turned pro in March but didn't have tour status until finishing in the top 15 at Q School in July.
The former NSW junior representative won three straight events on the pro-am circuit but however has struggled in the tier-two four round events.
He missed the cut at the Western Australia PGA, West Australia Open and Queensland PGA and was tied for 41st in the Victorian PGA.
Next for Lamb is the $50,000 Western Open in Dubbo on January 9-10 before the first of four The Players Series events at Rosebud Victoria starting January 26.
The Jack, as it is affectionately known, is in its 43rd year, but it was the first event since the death of the tournament namesake and Australian golf great in April.
A gala dinner and charity auction were held on Tuesday night adding to the $7 million plus the event has raised for Jack Newton Junior Golf and Diabetes Australia.
The Jack doubles as an end-of season party for the professionals, who wear fancy dress.
