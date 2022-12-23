Newcastle Herald
Letters, December 24 2022: Christmas' meaning goes beyond religion

By Letters to the Editor
December 24 2022 - 4:30am
Boston the boxer gets into the festive spirit. Picture by Peter Lorimer

I have to respectfully disagree with Steve Barnett, (Short Takes, 21/12): you are not a hypocrite if you want to say Merry Christmas as an atheist. Christmas is not a Christian monopoly - nor is being merry on Christmas. Our society is far too advanced for that nonsense.

