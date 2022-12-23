THE festive season is a time for reflection offering the potential for new beginnings. This year, as many of us create happy memories with loved ones, the struggles of those less fortunate are hard to ignore. The people of war-torn Ukraine, the 20 million in Africa experiencing drought induced extreme famine, the 30 million in Pakistan impacted by horrific flooding, and those around Australia who are still rebuilding their lives after "rain bombs" swept our nation are but a few examples of people who could be in our thoughts. In response, perhaps we might take a moment to appreciate our privileges and, in 2023, pledge to offer and encourage goodwill, justice, climate action, environmental regeneration, good health, and peace for all. Collectively, these things are necessary for a positive, thriving future for humanity and all life on earth.