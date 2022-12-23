I have to respectfully disagree with Steve Barnett, (Short Takes, 21/12): you are not a hypocrite if you want to say Merry Christmas as an atheist. Christmas is not a Christian monopoly - nor is being merry on Christmas. Our society is far too advanced for that nonsense.
I am sure 90 per cent of my Christian friends would agree that Christmas has evolved to be a festive period where all people from all religions and backgrounds can celebrate as they wish in a society where freedom of religious views is a key value, and no one person or group has the authority to take away that enjoyment of life.
It is now a time where all of us celebrate with our work colleagues, friends and family - and even with community gatherings. Nobody is excluded from enjoyment of life because of their religious choices.
As an atheist I have been celebrating with my atheist, Christian, Bahai and Buddhist friends and we have been having a jolly merry time in doing so. It is now a time of inclusion so everyone can be happy, rather than a time of any outdated irrelevant suggestions to the contrary.
Merry Christmas to all, hope you have a thoroughly fabulous festive season.
THE festive season is a time for reflection offering the potential for new beginnings. This year, as many of us create happy memories with loved ones, the struggles of those less fortunate are hard to ignore. The people of war-torn Ukraine, the 20 million in Africa experiencing drought induced extreme famine, the 30 million in Pakistan impacted by horrific flooding, and those around Australia who are still rebuilding their lives after "rain bombs" swept our nation are but a few examples of people who could be in our thoughts. In response, perhaps we might take a moment to appreciate our privileges and, in 2023, pledge to offer and encourage goodwill, justice, climate action, environmental regeneration, good health, and peace for all. Collectively, these things are necessary for a positive, thriving future for humanity and all life on earth.
MAJOR companies have sent emails to their employees offering them to have a day off during the year in lieu for working on the Australia Day public holiday. Their reasons are unclear, but it's supposedly to help the reconciliation process between First Nation Aboriginals and colonists. What a lot of rot.
I reckon it's all to do with company profits. Companies like Telstra would ship most of their work to overseas workers to increase profits. If they are honestly genuine about aiding reconciliation, they could have set up their telecommunications centres here in Australia utilising a combined workforce of Aboriginal and white settlers, (sorry, I have no idea what to call us colonists - invaders maybe?) or these companies could donate a percentage of their profits to aiding Aboriginal communities with educational, health, employment, domestic and alcohol abuse.
Don't try and pull the wool over our eyes that you are concerned; next you will be asking workers to work Christmas because you are concerned about reconciliation between Christian and Muslim religious sects. To add to these circulated emails, will workers be still paid the appropriate penalty rates on the gazetted public day as well as the day they are to nominate as a replacement (being one who likes holidays I'd add it onto the Easter public holidays? Best of luck requesting that.
Milton Caine often expresses sensible ideas in these pages but I must take him to task on what is arguably an oblique rationalisation of the actions of the Queensland shooters ("Freedom quashes conspiracies", Letters, 21/12). Yes, COVID lockdowns were harsh and sometimes this new and unfamiliar emergency resulted in over-reactions. But Mr Caine fails to mention the thousands of lives probably saved by the restrictions and the lengthy period of health and freedom enjoyed by West Australians while the borders were closed. There were (and are still) no easy choices.
The lockdowns were intended to save lives, not enslave us in a global dictatorship, as is obvious now restrictions have been lifted. Disagreeing with that may be a democratic right but it does not justify subscribing to fictional conspiracies which sometimes have murderous consequences.
ON December 12 all Australians awoke to the news that two young officers of the Queensland police force were ambushed and shot dead at a rural property at Wieambilla, three hours west of Brisbane, along with a neighbour, Alan Dare. I must admit I shed a tear or two as many Australians would have. Today the two young officers were given a memorial service at the Entertainment Centre before private ceremonies, the service being live-streamed online and on TV. Unfortunately, I was unable to view this live due to other commitments during the day so I looked forward to a report on NBN nightly news at 6pm.
After 15 minutes of politicians' BS and a turtle not swallowing a plastic bag and being very frustrated after that amount of time, they finally covered one of Australia's most recent atrocities basically as a follow-up story, giving it very brief time.
NBN, in my view, is no longer the local voice of Newcastle - it's just another arm of Channel Nine treating Newcastle like others that see us as the poorer cousin. Well, no more NBN for me and I'm sure many others will follow. God bless those young police officers and may they rest in peace.
CLIVE Jensen, ("Voice must represent the many", Letters, 20/12), the Uluru Statement from the Heart (2017) asking for a Voice to Parliament, treaty and truthful telling of Australian History was asking for the recognition of Indigenous Australians as first Australians in the Constitution.
The National Gathering which produced the Uluru Statement did represent the many. The Voice to Parliament could be made up of representatives of all states and territories. If a referendum is required, that indicates the issue is of great importance. The request by Indigenous Australians for recognition and acceptance deserves our support.
Power to pivot on energy crucial
Flexibility of energy sources is paramount to reduce risk of unreliable supply. Natural gas has been an integral and essential player in both industrial and domestic supply for many decades. I looked for a replacement upright cooker for a family member's new home - some 80 per cent of the cooktops on display are set up for the very versatile and popular gas burners. For political purposes our government has just done a deal with the Greens, whereby gas may be eliminated as a fuel source. This is unforgivable and one which should be rejected outright.
Thank you Newcastle Herald, Letters and Short Takes for being there for the Newcastle community. Merry Christmas to all the staff and my best wishes for a successful and prosperous New Year.
I'm not religious in any way and consider myself an atheist. However, there appears to be absolutely no Christ in Christmas. There is sadly a nation of sheep worshipping at the temple of rampant, hollow consumerism. What would the great social reformer Jesus Christ think?
WELL surprise surprise: the government, council, ports etc are apparently reneging on the promises of sand replenishment of Stockton beach ('Sand-off', Newcastle Herald 22/12). Can they find any more excuses to not do this project? This is an absolute disgrace. Wake up and get the job done.
LABOR unfortunately has been taken over by the left wing woke mob and is in my opinion now little more than a pale imitation of the Greens. I think it will be hard going for Australia while Labor has got hold of the Federal purse strings. Let's hope in NSW we can avoid a similar fate at the March state election. However, tis the season to be jolly and goodwill, so merry Christmas and a happy new year to all.
A SIMPLE solution to perhaps end domestic violence: we pass a law which states that the next six men to kill their wives in a domestic violence situation will be hanged by the neck until dead. From the time the law is passed we will give them a week's notice. I imagine it will be some time before the next cowardly act is committed.
A letter to the Herald claims the Coalition will always take profit before the people, with which I partially agree. They do seek profit. Rather than before the people, the party usually provides profit for the people, profit that works for the people; something the ALP is yet to learn.
In my ignorance and naivety, I asked my daughter-in-law, 'Why are the Kardashians famous?' She replied, 'The Kardashians are famous for being famous'. But at least the Kardashians needed to work to achieve their fame. However, this is not the case with Harry and Meghan. Harry was born into fame since he is a British royal. Meghan married her way into fame. They now live a life of wealth and privilege. How can they speak for society's downtrodden who have nothing? They can't be taken seriously.
FIVE losses in the last six Jets games. Nowhere near good enough.
