LETTERS: Climate's changed, so must communities

I might just add that, in attaining attitude adjustment, one should be aware an eruption of a volcano (that maybe occurring due to the 'climate changing' in perhaps a 10 million year cycle) can spew out more of these gases (and worse) in a day or week than Australia can in a decade or more but conveniently such gases of an eruption of a volcano, such as we have recently experienced, which are, or could be, an effect of climate change, are not taken into account or eliminated from 'climate statistical' data. Go figure.