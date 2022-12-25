LETTERS: Climate's changed, so must communities

MANY Australians, particularly those who live in the eastern states, will be happy to see the back of 2022. The severity, frequency and extent of the flooding brought extreme hardship and loss of income to thousands, mostly those in regional towns and on the land. Data released by the Insurance Council of Australia on November 30 shows that the cost of this year's February-March floods has now reached more than $5.65 billion, making it the "most expensive natural disaster in Australia's history".
But just how natural were these events? NSW's independent inquiry into the floods found that "as the climate warms, heavy rainfall events are expected to continue to become more intense with consequent increased chances of flash flooding." In its recent report, The Great Deluge, the Climate Council argues that because the natural drivers, La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole, were "climate-fuelled", the term "unnatural disaster" is more appropriate. According to science organisations, such as the Australian Academy of Science and NASA, today's climate change is primarily human-induced. These extreme weather events are amplified by human activities and therefore are no longer natural in the usual sense.
The federal government's focus has been on mitigating climate change. Clearly, this money and effort must be matched by helping communities adapt as well. The 28 recommendations from the NSW inquiry into the floods provide an excellent model.
TERRA nullius, the White Australia Policy, HSC results, The Voice, Australia Day. What's the connection? In my opinion, the connection is the unfolding history of racism and elitism in Australia.
Australia was established in the late 18th century and the first half of the 19th century as a dumping ground for British convicts. Convicts were petty criminals who were caught under British law. They were not all the brightest of the bright.
Later on, Australia became a destination for the working class who desperately sought their fortunes. Having failed to make it in life in the old country, immigrants turned their back on Britain or Europe and tried to make it in Australia.
At the time the Brits were class and race conscious. The new immigrants accepted the colonial twaddle that they were better than non-whites. They embraced the notion of terra nullius that treated Indigenous Australians as non-citizens.
From federation in 1901 until 1958, the White Australia Policy restricted immigration based on race. Then, in the 1960s and 1970s the flood of post-war immigration from Europe dried up. Australia turned to Asia, skimming the best of the best: intellectually talented people. These people helped maintain the momentum in Australia's economic growth and rising living standards. I believe our best HSC results are now being achieved by the descendants of these migrants.
What about Indigenous Australians? They have been left languishing in the dust and flies. No wonder they want a Voice. No wonder they regard Australia Day as Invasion Day. No wonder they want a new date for Australia Day.
ISSUES such as the Voice seem to trigger a niggardly and begrudging attitude among many non-Indigenous Australians. They seem to resent concessions to the Aboriginal community even though these would have absolutely no direct impact on their own lives. It's as if they want to double down on over 200 years of mistreatment and keep Aboriginal Australians "in their place". Whether this is from guilt or prejudice is hard to tell.
We've seen this repeatedly - land rights, Mabo, native title, the Aboriginal flag, ATSIC, welcome to country, the apology, and now the Voice. All resisted, largely on the pretext that all Australians should be "equal", despite the fact profound Aboriginal inequality has been fundamental to this country's establishment and development, and remains a daily reality in the lives of Indigenous Australians.
In these circumstances, insisting on formal equality entrenches and sustains the everyday inequality people experience. It acts as a roadblock. The Voice, it is said, should be rejected because it creates an "us and them". We should instead aspire to a harmonious, homogeneous and mythical unity - but one to be fabricated by demanding the "them" "move on" from the past and conveniently disappear among the "us".
Such thinking is resistant to rational persuasion. If the meaning, significance and implications of tens of thousands of years of unbroken connection to a land, and the fact that sovereignty over it has never been ceded, don't intuitively suggest compelling reasons for a Voice, arguments about its detail stand little chance.
To succeed, the Voice referendum will therefore need to open hearts far more than minds. If it can, in that itself will be found an invaluable benefit all Australians can share.
YES, Brian Measday, ("Attitudes may need Adjustment", Letters, 16/12), they may. What people seriously need to do, is take a trip to Wilpena Pound in South Australia and there, laid out clearly in front of you, is 800 million years of 'climate change'. They will then understand that 'climate' is 'climate' and has been changing, no matter what, over tens of millions of years.
Yes also, humans should obviously not exacerbate the change in climate where possible but there are many ways 'new' coal fired power stations can limit NOx, SOx and carbon dioxide emissions due to the genius of 'new' engineering techniques, we're being stopped pursuing.
I might just add that, in attaining attitude adjustment, one should be aware an eruption of a volcano (that maybe occurring due to the 'climate changing' in perhaps a 10 million year cycle) can spew out more of these gases (and worse) in a day or week than Australia can in a decade or more but conveniently such gases of an eruption of a volcano, such as we have recently experienced, which are, or could be, an effect of climate change, are not taken into account or eliminated from 'climate statistical' data. Go figure.
Please also, while adjusting attitude, one should research, investigate and compare the engineering of both full and modular nuclear power facilities over the last 15 years, where such undertaking might just tweak and enlighten thinking and attitude as to how we can easily change our obvious plight.
THE sand on Stockton beach is pristine, so imagine what the beach would look like replenishing it with the brown coloured silt that trails the Newcastle mud ship, the David Allen. Whose idea was this? Stockton beach deserves better than sandy brown silt or mud. Maybe it's been decided already that the new name, Brown beach, will be accepted as the new normal.
THANKS for noticing Neil Meyers, (Short Takes, 19/12), I like to keep people guessing.
LETTER writer Steve Barnett wonders what they did with all those chicken heads and feet before chicken nuggets were invented. The answer is voodoo, mate. People used them for voodoo. That is probably why the world is having all these intractable problems now. Not enough people doing voodoo; too many eating nuggets.
IT seems Michael Gormly, (short Takes, 22/12), can't help himself. He's still rabbiting on about Hunter Biden's laptop story, trying in my opinion to defend the indefensible. Let's just see if there are any indictments when the Republicans take over the house next year.
MICHAEL Gormly, (Short Takes, 22/12), says Peter Devey, ("Judge by his actions, not his words", Letters, 19/12), defends the FBI's integrity, even under Trump's presidency. But he doesn't. Peter Devey only says the FBI operated independently of Trump, running an unsuccessful Russian collusion accusation against him. Michael Gormly keeps asking why, if the FBI has had Hunter Biden's laptop since 2020, there have been no indictments. As reported by journalist Michael Shellenberger, the Twitter files batch 7 allegedly show a concerted effort by both agents within the FBI and former agents who worked at Twitter to kill off the Hunter Biden story, even before it broke. Maybe the FBI hasn't been as honest as Michael Gormly assumes.
I AGREE with David Stuart who describes Mac Maguire as the most negative contributor to the letters page. Mr Maguire says he has plenty of Liberal politician material to work with and he tries to be unbiased. Unbiased means free from bias or prejudice and impartial. It would appear that in Mr Maguire's opinion the Liberals can do nothing right and Labor can do no wrong. Hardly what I would call unbiased.
WILL Kevin Rudd be our ambassador for a full term or will Gillard step in and offer to help him out? Either way I reckon it's just Albo having a loyalty moment.
JOE Biden isn't going to be the biggest doofus in America anymore, it seems.
SO true John Cooper, and throw in Ambassador Rudd for good measure.
