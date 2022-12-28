BAREFOOT under the dappled shade of Yuelarbah track's spotted gum, ironbark and white mahogany trees is where Maree Edwards feels at peace.
The Wonnarua Nation descendent, born and raised on Awabakal country, has woven her magic around the Lake Macquarie community like the wonga wonga vine wraps itself around a tree.
And, after a decade as Lake Macquarie City Council's (LMCC) Aboriginal Community Development Officer she is taking all she's learned about connection to a new role with Wesley Mission.
"It was the biggest decision I've had to make in a long time, I'm 59 and there are a lot of mixed emotions," she said.
"I do feel proud and it's time for new shoes, values and ideas to come into the role, I knew I wouldn't be able to do it forever."
Originally seconded to the role for six months from her position as a communications officer at Lake Macquarie Landcare, Ms Edwards' deep connection to country has driven her to protect and conserve the environment.
She's worked for Conservation Volunteers Australia, and is currently employed as a casual Aboriginal Discovery Ranger with NSW National Parks and Wildlife.
When she got to LMCC, Ms Edwards said she had "big shoes to fill".
"I have to say how blessed and supported I was personally and professionally," she said.
"My predecessor had built relationships, trust and mutual respect so I didn't have that many barriers to break down."
In her role, Ms Edwards was a vital link between the organisation, local Aboriginal land councils, schools, community and elders.
She used her cultural knowledge to inform better practice, giving the Aboriginal community a seat at the table.
"The saying 'always was, always will be Aboriginal land' needs to not be taken for granted," she said.
"There are many people with the cultural knowledge using traditional practices to look after the environment and a lot of people are bringing back those cultural practices.
"It's important those values and cultural knowledge are not only passed on to the next generation, but to make sure our community learns from it and gains respect for how it was done 250 years ago - without greed, looking after each other and caring for our land, water, flora and fauna."
Ms Edwards' work has been recognised at a state level, winning the 2018 Minister's Award for Women in Local Government, Non-Senior Staff Member for Rural and Regional Councils, Indoor Staff Worker of the Year at the Local Government Aboriginal Network conference in 2018 and Charlestown's Woman of the Year in 2020.
She volunteers on City of Newcastle's Guraki Aboriginal Advisory Committee and the Lake Macquarie Aboriginal Reference Group and has been heavily involved in NAIDOC Week.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
