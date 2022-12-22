Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Newcastle in the running to host $2.7 billion AIR6500 defence project

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
December 23 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northrop Grumman's director for strategy and future business Chris Keane and Nova Systems ceo Jim McDowell.

Newcastle could be at the epicentre of one of the biggest strategic defence projects in Australia, potentially creating jobs and injecting millions of dollars into the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.