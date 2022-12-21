There are calls for "urgent" attention to a busy Hamilton park after reports of increased crime, drug use and vandalism.
Newcastle Liberal councillor Jenny Barrie made a request via a motion to this month's council meeting for increased police patrols and CCTV in Awaba Park next to Hamilton Train Station, as well as expanded mental health outreach services. The motion was co-signed by fellow Ward 2 councillors Carol Duncan (Labor) and Charlotte McCabe (Greens).
The NSW Department of Communities and Justice Assertive Outreach Team has reported having to withdraw staff from the park on multiple occasions due to safety concerns.
Cr Barrie said local businesses had contacted her about graffiti, break-ins and malicious damage. Rolador owner Jeremy Nolan said he had spent thousands of dollars repairing his building after vandalism incidents.
A report to the meeting said police patrolled the area daily and council had upped its litter collection in the area and applied for a $95,000 grant to support improved lighting, murals and graffiti management.
Cr Barrie's motion called for an expedited park upgrade using crime prevention through design principles to improve amenity and safety. A community engagement process to redesign the park is currently underway, with planning and design set for next financial year and implementation in 2025.
However, a report from council said as there was "no evidence that a public domain project would deter drug dealing or support those suffering from mental health issues" and current projects in the local centres program should continue to be prioritised.
But Cr Barrie said she believed the park deserved urgent attention and will push for it to be upgraded next financial year.
"A lot of people get off the train there, it's the first place they see when they arrive," she said. "It should be a high-priority station."
Dr Nolan said anti-social behaviour had been an issue in the area for years, and greater visibility in the park was needed to deter crime.
"The park is the gateway to Beaumont Street off the train," he said. "Something has to happen to revitalise the area, it won't take much. This isn't a new issue."
Police said they would "continue to utilise proactive high-visibility patrols to prevent and disrupt crime and to ensure the safety of the local community".
"The district works in close collaboration with the Police Transport Command, who have a strong presence in the area and on the public transport network," a police spokesperson said.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.