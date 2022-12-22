Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle duo The Tryouts make the grade in love and music

By Josh Leeson
December 22 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tryouts are married couple David Macmichael and Chelsea Reed who met while working in Toronto, Canada. Picture by Charlie Hardy

WHEN Newcastle-raised musician Chelsea Reed flew home from Canada after five years during the pandemic she returned with more than her suitcase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.