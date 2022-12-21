Newcastle Herald
Strike Force Sauvignon: more charges laid in secret police sting targeting alleged drug supply across Newcastle and Sydney

By Madeline Link
December 21 2022 - 3:18pm
More charges have been laid by Strike Force Sauvignon detectives. Picture from file

STRIKE Force Sauvignon detectives have allegedly seized more $270,000 in cash and drug manufacturing equipment in a secret police sting across Newcastle and Sydney.

