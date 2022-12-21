STRIKE Force Sauvignon detectives have allegedly seized more $270,000 in cash and drug manufacturing equipment in a secret police sting across Newcastle and Sydney.
A 38-year-old man was slapped with additional charges on Tuesday related to commercial drug supply and participation in a criminal group.
He had previously been charged with supplying an indictable quantity of prohibited drugs, two counts of large commercial quantity and two counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
He has been refused bail and remains before the courts.
The strike force was established in May, last year, to investigate the commercial supply of prohibited drugs - mainly heroin and methylamphetamine, also known as 'ice'.
In November 2021, officers swooped on a number of homes in Burwood, Bankstown, Queanbeyan and Newcastle.
Police allege that at those locations they seized a total of 35.5kg of butanediol, 702g of heroin, 4.3kg of 'ice' and 435g of cannabis.
To date, 11 people have been arrested and charged as part of Strike Force Sauvignon investigations.
Inquiries continue.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.