Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle doctors Jane Morgan and John Van Der Kallen lead the rewilding of a property at Nimbin for planetary health

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
December 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Newcastle doctors are leading the "rewilding" of a $2 million property in the Byron Bay hinterland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.