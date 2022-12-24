Why Hunter beaches may be busier this Christmas

THIS region has much to reflect upon during this Christmas break. The first to truly step out of the shadow of the pandemic lockdowns, it has not been without disruption but certainly feels more akin to 2019 than to the years when we were counting house guests and poring over rules.
On the eve of last Christmas, this newspaper warned that COVID remained rife despite the removal of the restrictions that had dominated almost two years at that point. Many of us can be grateful that 2022 returned to a more normal lifestyle, albeit one where the virus and its woes were never fully extinguished.
The fact remains that COVID-19 continues to simmer away in our community, and health authorities have refused to surrender in the fight. Those with compromised immunity and other vulnerabilities are dealing with the world as we now know it as best they can while protecting themselves, and it is for them we should continue to consider precautions in the appropriate settings.
Instead it is the economics of a post-COVID world that add to the festive strain this year. The cost of living and energy crises, not to mention irrepressible interest rates, are not the usual fodder for Christmas cheer. Housing affordability, both for buyers and renters, remains a knot that needs untying.
There are always problems in the world when December arrives. The saccharine promises that Christmas and its accompanying commercialism fix everything are empty, but it is a time of year where we can put aside the larger woes and focus on the joys of the people around us and goodwill towards one another.
Rabbi Yossi Rodal perhaps put it best at the beginning of hanukkah last weekend. "If everybody would just smile at the next person, you never know how far reaching that smile can go," he said.
"Perhaps a person walking down the road opposite you is having a bad day, you smile and say 'How are you? Have a good day' - you have no idea how far reaching that could be. If everyone could do that the world would be a much better place."
Food and libations are unlikely to solve the world's problems. But giving others the time of day, particularly after the isolation COVID enforced upon us all, is a small but revolutionary act. It is important to remember that not every table is full at Christmas, with loved ones or a feast. To all our readers, may you have a merry and safe Christmas.
