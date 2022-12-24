Newcastle Herald
Why Hunter beaches may be busier this Christmas

December 25 2022 - 4:30am
THIS region has much to reflect upon during this Christmas break. The first to truly step out of the shadow of the pandemic lockdowns, it has not been without disruption but certainly feels more akin to 2019 than to the years when we were counting house guests and poring over rules.

