MARCH'S Supercars race will bring major Australian acts including Icehouse and the Hilltop Hoods to the Hunter's stage.
Race organisers announced on Thursday the two nights of entertainment will include the Electric Blue hit makers on Friday March 10. Support acts include Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens and hometown heroes The Screaming Jets.
The following night will also feature a Hunter act, Newcastle's Trophy Eyes, as well as Trials, Thelma Plum and San Cisco before the Hilltop Hoods close the show.
Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said both concerts would be within the track precinct at Foreshore Park.
"This is the biggest line up we have ever announced for the Newcastle event," Mr Howard said.
"These are some of the best live acts we have ever assembled for a single Supercars event.
"Having the concert stage within the precinct makes the transition for fans from the track a very easy one and it's a fitting way to celebrate our return to Newcastle."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the concerts added to the economic boost of the Supercars event.
"The Newcastle 500 delivers more than $35 million annually in total economic impact and provides a significant stimulus to local tourism and accommodation providers and supports local jobs," Cr Nelmes said.
"Adding world-class musicians across two nights of entertainment will ensure even further support for local businesses, particularly throughout the hospitality and night time economy industries."
Concert access is included in all same day event tickets for the Newcastle 500. Tickets also include public transport.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
