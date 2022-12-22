Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Sliding doors for Newcastle cricketers - Sydney Thunder captain Jason Sangha undergoes surgery, Toby Gray gets first taste of Big Bash League

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 22 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Gray after fielding for Big Bash League team Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night. Picture supplied

It has been somewhat of a sliding doors experience for Newcastle cricketers Jason Sangha and Toby Gray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.