It has been somewhat of a sliding doors experience for Newcastle cricketers Jason Sangha and Toby Gray.
Sydney Thunder captain Sangha remains uncertain about playing again in 2022-23 after undergoing surgery on a broken collarbone this week while Gray, a replacement fielder on the night of the injury, has now had his first tastes of the Big Bash League.
Sangha is set to find out a more definitive timeline for recovery in early January when following up Wednesday's operation with a specialist appointment, however, the 23-year-old says "generally clavicle breaks are six weeks".
Based on that estimate, Sangha would be sidelined for the rest of the BBL campaign but NSW still have six matches, combination of Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup, scheduled between February 11 and March 14.
It's unclear whether or not Sangha, who came off the field on Sunday, will line-up again for the Blues later this season.
The Thunder have a 1-3 record from their opening four encounters, including a BBL-low total of 15 in round two.
"It's been an exciting couple of years for him [Sangha] and it's not great timing [the injury] with just being appointed captain," Gray told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday.
"He's only had three games and probably without the results he was hoping for. And [now] without the chance to play out the rest of the season and get more confident in the captaincy position and make an impact in the competition.
"He'd be disappointed with that and hoping to get back as soon as he can."
Gray was the second substitute called off the bench when Sangha went down during a tight finish against the Renegades.
Appearance number two wasn't quite as intense, fielding for 18 overs in reply at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night. He's yet to debut.
"It was probably the best way to get my first taste of Big Bash," Gray said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
