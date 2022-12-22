Getting a wriggle on for Christmas

As weird as it sounds, live worms might be a great "stocking filler" for anglers this Christmas as whiting get on the chew with nice weather conditions forecast this weekend.
Offshore reports have been almost non-existent this week because of southerly blows but the estuaries have been firing on the back of the prawn run, with whiting, bream, flathead and mulloway the main catches.
And with mostly sunny weather tipped for Christmas weekend and beyond, a seafood lunch of your own catching is on the menu.
"If you can manage to get out Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, it's bang on," Brent Hancock, of Tackle World Port Stephens, said on Thursday of the weather.
"Reports are thin on the ground because we've had such bad weather, southerly wise, but the bay's fishing really well. There's been some mulloway, really good bream, really, really good whiting. We can't keep enough live worms in stock.
"The big sand whitings are on the chew on the live worms and there's a few nice flatties around as well.
"And surprisingly there's been some bonito and a few salmon in the bay."
The news of bonito will be welcomed by game fishos looking for signs of improving conditions offshore.
Jason Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, said there had been no bonito reports down his way but the beaches and estuaries were providing.
"There's no bonito as yet along our coast line, which is unusual because by now they are normally here," Nunn said. "A lot of guys are looking forward to getting into those.
"There's quite a few salmon along the beaches which is unusual. The water temp is about 19.5 but the water is very clear.
"There's also very nice bream and whiting along the beaches and there's been tailor getting caught late in the afternoon. That's probably a bit early but that could be a reflection on the water temp just hovering about the 19.5. But beach-wise, it's looking really good."
As for those looking to get offshore, Nunn said there should be opportunities.
"I saw a post last night from one of the Sydney boys, Ambition Charters, they got a striped marlin and the water looked as blue as blue," he said.
"That's what's going to happen, so if you are fishing wide over Christmas, fishing for marlin or dolphin fish, there will be fish there and the weather conditions look favourable."
The prawn run started Sunday in Swansea Channel and should continue to provide a free Christmas feed for nightowls, especially with two-metre plus high tides on the way.
"Guys last night we're getting out about 11.30-12 to start prawning," Nunn said.
"They still have a couple of nights left into Christmas, but it will be the early hours of the morning for the keen guys.
"Whiting and bream have bolstered there numbers in the channel on top of that prawn run. There's also good flathead in the channel. I've seen a few photos of kingies this week as well."
Nunn said the massive tides "will certainly put water into the gutters of most areas".
"And we won't have big swell on it," he said. "There will be a big drain and I think the lake now has that salinity level right through because the rainfall is deteriorating and these big tides are pushing heaps of salt in and dragging the fresh out.
"Crabs have been on and off but over the last week there's been some really good reports at a variety of depths. You've just got to move around. There's heaps of blue swimmers but also females with eggs getting caught, and you can't take them.
"One of the guys I spoke to this morning, he got five kilos of prawns, half a dozen blue swimmer crabs and a mud crab, and he said Christmas is done. That's a magnificent lunch there."
Fisheries and waterways authorities will no doubt be out in force over the holiday period so Nunn advises to "get it right and don't get a fine".
One set of rule changes that will be high on hit-lists are the flathead limits. Since August, anglers can keep flatheads only between 36cm and 70cm. The daily bag limit is five per person and the possession limit is 10 per person.
"I speak to guys often about that new bag limit and a lot of people still don't know about it," Nunn said.
"There's been a few comments about guys having three or four over 70 at the cleaning tables. There's no use being coy about it - it's been in since August. It's time to conform."
Carol Edwards' 83cm jew and Michelle Wilson's 20-fish haul were highlights of Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club's Christmas family fun day and competition last Sunday.
Host Teralba Bowling Club and the fishing club also chipped in $1000 each for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.