Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Getting a wriggle on for Christmas

December 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Carol Edwards wins with this 83cm jew caught in Lake Macquarie on mullet strip and presented at the Teralba Lakesiders' Christmas family fun day.

As weird as it sounds, live worms might be a great "stocking filler" for anglers this Christmas as whiting get on the chew with nice weather conditions forecast this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.