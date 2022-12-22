Robson back home for Inter City Pace heats with new stable pair, final placegetter

TY Robson knows all about the Inter City Pace.
Having "grown up" around Maitland, Robson and his family "have been trying to win it now for a number of years".
This time around Robson, now living near Mudgee, returns home with three runners in Friday night's heats (2422 metres) featuring two newcomers to his harness racing stable and a placegetter from the most recent Inter City Pace final.
Heavenly Sign hasn't yet raced for Robson and arrives from Victoria, Australian-born Riveered was imported back from New Zealand recently and emergency Stylish Joe, called up Thursday after the scratching of Nor Westa, finished third in the decider 12 months ago.
"We've given her [Heavenly Sign] one trial at Maitland. She came up from Victoria racing harder company and this will be her first start for us. If she runs up to her Victoria form she should go close to winning it," Robson said.
"Stylish Joe gets a run after finishing third in the final last year. He's going better than his form suggests and just hasn't had a lot of luck lately.
"Riveered only got here about six weeks ago. An Aussie horse that went to New Zealand and we've just imported him back. We expect him to go pretty good as well."
Heavenly Sign has drawn barrier one in the opening heat, Stylish Joe goes in the second and Riveered starts the third from gate eight, two out on the back line.
The top two from each heat, along with the two-fastest thirds, make the $30,000 final at Maitland Showground on December 30.
Friday's nine-race card gets underway at 6.10pm.
Saturday marks Newcastle International Paceway's last meeting for 2022.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
