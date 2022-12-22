Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jerry Schwartz transforms Hunter Valley Crowne Plaza grounds in preparation for Equestrian in the Vines event

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
December 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jerry Schwartz has adapted the Crowne Plaza's grounds for equestrian events. Picture by Simone De Peak.

A new world-class Lower Hunter equestrian venue is taking shape in preparation for next year's debut Equestrian in the Vines event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.