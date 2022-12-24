SANTA won't be the only one hitting the beach this summer, with research finding most Australians will spend the season holidaying closer to home.
A tourism survey released this week found 46 per cent of Australians will holiday by the beach, with only 31 per cent headed for a hotel, motel or serviced apartment. Airbnb and Stayz accommodation made up another 14 per cent, while 13 per cent will camp or caravan.
More than 21 per cent of people won't go away at all during the festive season.
The findings show we are less overall less likely to head overseas in favour of a trip to the coast with family between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve in 2022.
The soaring cost of living means most Australians will stay closer to home, with many opting to economise even further by staying with a friend or relative.
After a year of increasing interest rates and with inflation hovering above seven per cent as airfares remain high, just 6.5 per cent of holiday-makers are heading overseas this summer.
A national survey of 1500 people commissioned by Tourism and Transport Forum Australia found nearly three-quarters of people are planning a domestic holiday, with most staying within their own state.
One in six say they will take their pet with them and the most popular accommodation choice is bunking down at a friend or relative's place rather than a hotel.
However, the number of Australians travelling overseas is set to rise to 28 per cent within the next year, with Europe the most popular destination, followed by New Zealand and Bali.
Tourism and Transport Forum Australia CEO Margy Osmond says domestic tourism is booming.
"While more Australians are looking to travel overseas next year, especially young people, we're also expecting more international visitors to head Down Under," she said. "This will be the first summer in Australia without any restrictions since the pandemic, so we should finally see the influx of overseas tourists we've been waiting for."
