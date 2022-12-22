KRIS Lees has got a list and he's checking it twice.
While many people find themselves winding down for the Christmas break, Newcastle trainer Lees admits this marks one of the busiest times of the year in the racing world.
"It is [one of the busiest times of the year], because everyone wants to have a Christmas meeting," Lees told the Newcastle Herald.
"They don't race Christmas Day but that's about the only day [in the calendar]. It just means you've got lots of options and you've got to place them where it's most appropriate."
Lees looks to have 16 runners across seven tracks on the two days either side of December 25, and a swag of others nominated between Tuesday and Thursday next week.
However, the experienced campaigner also has next month's Magic Millions in his sights on the Gold Coast with Tracy's Spirit now "on the cusp" of qualifying for the $2million 2YO Classic (1200 metres).
Tracy's Spirit sits 16th on the most recent ballot order for the January 14 event following Saturday's maiden win on the Sunshine Coast.
Lees says the filly will likely return to the track on the Gold Coast a week prior in an attempt to cement a spot in the lucrative race.
"Working towards the Magic Millions and she [Tracy's Spirit] will run the Saturday before on the Gold Coast in a fillies race," Lees said.
"I think she'll be competitive wherever she goes. It was a good win [last weekend] and she'll have stronger opposition next time out, but at least that will give her a chance.
"She's on the cusp [of qualifying] but I wouldn't like to guarantee it. It was always the plan to try and get her there, but you never know whether they're going to be good enough or not."
Tracy's Spirit, having only raced twice after a debut fourth in Newcastle last month, is part of an all-female ownership group and sports cerise colours instead of the traditional Australian Bloodstock blue.
"It's a bit different from the boys [at Australian Bloodstock], but there's a ladies bonus for the Magic Millions if she qualifies so it's worthwhile if we get in," Lees said.
In the meantime, 2021 Provincial Championships winner Cristal Breeze was dual nominated but Lees opted for the TAB Handicap (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.
Lees has both Grande Rumore and Animate in separate $200,000 listed races at Doomben on Saturday.
He says six-year-old mare Grand Rumore is "going really well and could easily figure" in the Ladbrokes Bernborough Plate (1600m).
Aramayo and Dashing Willoughby, both prepared by fellow Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh, and Jason Deamer's Zou De Moon all appear in the same event.
Lees has five chances at Tamworth on Christmas Eve and another, Show Me Your Love, at Wyong.
In terms of Boxing Day, Lees has a handful at home in Newcastle while The Bopper is named on the Sunshine Coast.
Lees says Ella Te Ama has "come a long way in a short period and might get a chance" at the group 3 Belle Of The Turf Stakes (1600m) at Gosford on Wednesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
