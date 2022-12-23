Newcastle Herald
DRINKS REVIEW: Bombay Citron Presse Mediterranean Lemon Distilled Gin; Lark XO Brandy; Meerea Park 2021 XYZ Chardonnay; Meerea Park 2021 The Aunts Shiraz

December 23 2022 - 5:00pm
DRINKS REVIEW: It's clear that Bombay Citron Presse is the most stylish party guest

VIBRANT PARTY GUEST

Bombay Citron Presse

Mediterranean Lemon Distilled Gin, 37.5%

$65 (700ml)

Jim Kellar

I've got eight gins on the shelf in my liquor cabinet. Each one serves a different purpose, rising to the occasion when called. Bombay Citron is new to the party, just in time for summer. Super light, with a touch of lemon, begging for more lemon and lime wedges to be added. I always like ice in my cocktails, no matter how simple the recipe. And, to be frank, you could get away with enjoying Citron Presse over the rocks, naked and alone (the drink, that is), if you take it slow and let it dilute just a bit. It's a stylish yellow-tinted bottle (the gin is clear, by the way), but not too precious, because it's easy drinking, especially with tonic or soda, and could disappear on a hot day in a small crowd.

