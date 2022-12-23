DRINKS REVIEW: It's clear that Bombay Citron Presse is the most stylish party guest

Presents say things, about giver and receiver. Ranging from "I know you, deeply" to "the servo was open". So, in choosing a drop that's more Yuletide than "you'll do", should you go for one of the Christmas editions glowing like bottle-o baubles? To slightly misquote Santa, no, no, no! You're telling the person you expect it to be drunk by December 31. That's the cut-off. That, or the thing will be drenched in cinnamon. The Christmas Cask, by Tasmanian distiller Lark, is lashings of sugar apple, custard swirls and all you need to know about the above. Sweet, in the way of a five-year-old's birthday. Just as festive, and less restricted by the season, is Lark's XO Brandy. Come for the rum and raisin chocolate. Stay for the oak, fruit and spice finish, long after the tree has come down.