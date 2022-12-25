The problem we have is that no-one is listening to the dog. The dog is trying to communicate to us that they are uncomfortable, but we don't know how to read the dog's body language. Or we may think the dog will be OK. I don't know how many times I have heard parents tell me, "Oh my kids ride the dog, pull his ears, take food from his mouth and he/she doesn't care". The dog cares all right. He or she gives you a plethora of signals but no one listens.